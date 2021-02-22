Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Small businesses say even second round of PPP not enough

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Many small businesses have applied for and received funds from the latest iteration of the government's Paycheck Protection Program, but most say they will need more help, a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided first to Axios shows.

What's happening: Only 11% of firms that received a PPP loan say they are very confident they will be able to maintain payroll if no further government relief is provided and 67% of loan recipients expect to exhaust their second loan funding in April or May.

  • The survey of 1,293 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses participants conducted Feb. 15-16 found that 66% of small businesses qualified for a second PPP loan and 83% of those who qualified have applied for a second PPP loan.
  • 43% don’t think their business will return to normal until either the fourth quarter or 2022.
  • 55% of those who received the loans were able to hire or rehire some employees.

Heads up: The new PPP loans were part of the $900 billion relief package signed by former President Trump in January, and President Biden is expected to temporarily limit big companies from applying, Axios reports.

The big picture: The latest round is shaping up to be much like its predecessor: A temporary help to some companies, but far short of a panacea for the small business sector.

  • Thus far, 50% of small business owners have dipped into their personal savings and 58% have foregone paying themselves.

Watch this space: Just 30% of small business owners said they were very confident they could get access to a line of credit or loan for their business from a financial institution, compared to 54% who said they were very confident they could access one pre-pandemic.

  • 82% of small business owners agreed it was important for Congress to create a new loan program to provide small businesses with access to longer-term capital.

Between the lines: Goldman analysts note that financing woes are that much worse for Black-owned businesses.

  • 73% of eligible Black business owners have applied for a second PPP loan, compared to 83% of all small business owners.
  • 42% of Black business owners who have applied for a second PPP loan have been approved and received loan funding (vs 54% overall).
  • 16% of Black business owners are very confident they would be able to access a line of credit or loan for their business from a financial institution (30% overall).

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Outside raises $150 million from Sequoia Capital

Outside

Pocket Outdoor Media, the 4-year-old media company that's home to 22 active lifestyle publications and several technology groups, announced a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital to fuel acquisitions.

Driving the news: The company is also announcing the purchase of five outdoor sports media and tech companies and is changing its name to reflect the branding of one of those companies, "Outside."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas power crisis spurs flurry of investigations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investigations of the Texas electricity crisis — a disaster with fatal consequences — are proliferating in the state and the Beltway.

Why it matters: The inquiries could bring regulatory changes to Texas' independent grid aimed at better preparation for extreme weather.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. growth expectations are going through the roof

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Expectations for U.S. growth in the first quarter, for the year and even for 2022 are roaring higher as economists race to price in the impact of big government spending, vaccinations and higher inflation.

Why it matters: These bullish expectations are unusual — not only are they historically high, even given the large contraction the country suffered in 2020, but also because they seem to completely disregard any fears of the weak U.S. labor market or rising prices to get in the way.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow