Many small businesses have applied for and received funds from the latest iteration of the government's Paycheck Protection Program, but most say they will need more help, a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided first to Axios shows.

What's happening: Only 11% of firms that received a PPP loan say they are very confident they will be able to maintain payroll if no further government relief is provided and 67% of loan recipients expect to exhaust their second loan funding in April or May.

The survey of 1,293 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses participants conducted Feb. 15-16 found that 66% of small businesses qualified for a second PPP loan and 83% of those who qualified have applied for a second PPP loan.

43% don’t think their business will return to normal until either the fourth quarter or 2022.

55% of those who received the loans were able to hire or rehire some employees.

Heads up: The new PPP loans were part of the $900 billion relief package signed by former President Trump in January, and President Biden is expected to temporarily limit big companies from applying, Axios reports.

The big picture: The latest round is shaping up to be much like its predecessor: A temporary help to some companies, but far short of a panacea for the small business sector.

Thus far, 50% of small business owners have dipped into their personal savings and 58% have foregone paying themselves.

Watch this space: Just 30% of small business owners said they were very confident they could get access to a line of credit or loan for their business from a financial institution, compared to 54% who said they were very confident they could access one pre-pandemic.

82% of small business owners agreed it was important for Congress to create a new loan program to provide small businesses with access to longer-term capital.

Between the lines: Goldman analysts note that financing woes are that much worse for Black-owned businesses.