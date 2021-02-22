Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to temporarily target PPP loans to smallest businesses

Biden's nominee for small business administrator, Isabel Guzman. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration will temporarily prevent big businesses from applying for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, restricting applications to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, according to administration officials.

Why it matters: The White House wants to target small businesses and ensure that they are not shut out of the application process, as some were during the first round of the program last spring.

  • On Wednesday, a two-week window will open, where only business under the 20 employee threshold will be allowed to apply.
  • The administration wants to ensure that small businesses, which account for 44% of GDP and employ roughly half of America's workers, have ample time to work with their banks and apply for loans and keep their businesses afloat.
  • The administration will also change some eligibility requirements, concerning applicants with felony records, outstanding student loans and uncertain citizenship status.

By the numbers: In the $900 billion relief package signed by President Trump in January, the Small Business Administration received an additional $284 billion to allocate to businesses.

  • Some $134 billion of that pot of money has already been obligated.
  • Since the first relief packages were passed last year, Congress has authorized $806 billion.
  • In his American Rescue Plan, Biden is proposing an additional $7 billion.
  • Applications for latest round of funding closes at the end of March.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump to claim total control of GOP

Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

In his first post-presidential appearance, Donald Trump plans to send the message next weekend that he is Republicans' "presumptive 2024 nominee" with a vise grip on the party's base, top Trump allies tell Axios.

What to watch: A longtime adviser called Trump's speech a "show of force," and said the message will be: "I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I'm still in charge." Payback is his chief obsession.

Russell Contreras
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Attorneys general fight hate crimes while facing hate

Racine in his office in March 2019. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, a Haitian immigrant, is leading one of the most diverse sets of attorneys general in the nation's history on a campaign against hate crimes while they face hateful rhetoric and threats themselves.

Why it matters: The country's electorate is becoming more diverse, yet hate crimes jumped to record levels last year. And the problem may even be worse. Most police departments don't bother reporting hate crimes.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
19 mins ago - Health

Vaccine trials fail to capture representative sample of Americans

Note: Trials occurred in the U.S. between 2011 and 2020; Population reflects average U.S. Census figures for 2011 to 2018. Source: 2021 Flores LE et al. JAMA Network Open; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

U.S. vaccine trials over the past decade have not included enough seniors and Hispanic and Black adults, and show a failure to report needed demographic details, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open Friday looking at a large sample of trials.

Why it matters: By not capturing a representative sample of Americans, vaccine trials cannot fully demonstrate the safety and effectiveness for all people and miss out on an opportunity to build trust within underrepresented communities — something vitally important in the COVID-19 pandemic, two experts tell Axios.

