Paul Ryan calls on Trump to concede race and end lawsuits

Paul Ryan and Joe Biden after the vice presidential debate in 2012. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) on Tuesday called on President Trump to concede the election to President-elect Biden and "embrace the transfer of power," in an address at a financial conference first reported by Politico.

Why it matters: Trump has continued to deny that he lost the election, despite his administration granting so-called "ascertainment" on Monday, allowing the transition to formally begin.

Background: Ryan's comments come as most members of the GOP's congressional leadership have not yet publicly acknowledge Biden as president-elect, arguing that multiple lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign needs to play out before the election is over.

  • "The election is over. The outcome is certain," Ryan said at Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference in remarks confirmed by the Washington Post. He added that the president's lawsuits "only serve to undermine our faith in our system of government, our faith in our democracy."
  • “[T]hese legal challenges to the outcome and the attacks on our voting system really need to stop, in my opinion. The outcome will not be changed..."
"[T]he mere fact that the president’s lawyers throw these sort of baseless conspiracy theories out at press conferences but offer no evidence of these in court tells you that there is not the kind of widespread voter fraud or systemic voter fraud that would be required to overturn the outcome of this election."
— Former House Speaker Paul Ryan

Ryan said the General Services Administration's "attestation is actually pretty important," but that Trump should publicly concede the election to "respect the will of the people."

  • "I really think it’s in the president’s best interest to acknowledge these things and not just have the GSA technically facilitate the transfer of power, but to embrace the transfer of power, the system we have."

Ryan praised Biden's ability to work with a divided government, describing the former vice president as "a very nice person. He keeps his word."

  • "Those of us who’ve worked with Joe, we disagree with each other but he’s not a disagreeable human being. ... He does put deals together, and that will be made much, much easier for him to operate like that and bring sides together if we truly have divided government."

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (4 min. read)
Orion Rummler
Nov 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Murkowski: "It is time to begin the full and formal transition process"

Murkowski leaves the Senate Republicans lunch in September. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) tweeted Sunday, "It is time to begin the full and formal transition process." She called Trump's attempts to overturn President-elect Biden's win "inconsistent with our democratic process."

Why it matters: Only a handful of congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden as president-elect as Trump and his campaign continue unsuccessful legal challenges in key swing states.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Ursula Perano
Nov 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Rob Portman says Biden transition funds should be released

Photo: Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) wrote in an op-ed for the Cincinnati Enquirer that while he supports legal checks on the 2020 presidential election, the General Services Administration should provide the funds and infrastructure for a Biden transition to begin.

Why it matters: Portman was a co-chair of Trump's re-election campaign in Ohio and rarely steps out of line with party leadership. He wrote in the op-ed that "there is no evidence as of now of any widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the result in any state."

Go deeper (1 min. read)