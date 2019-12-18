A judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed the Manhattan district attorney's fraud and conspiracy charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, citing the state's "double jeopardy" laws, CNBC reports.

The big picture: Manafort is serving more than seven years in prison for federal financial crimes stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He was indicted for mortgage fraud in New York immediately after receiving his federal sentence — charges that would be "pardon-proof" — but the judge ruled that he could not be tried twice for the same crimes. Manafort did not attend the hearing after suffering from a reported "cardiac event."

Go deeper: All the Trump associates convicted or sentenced in the Mueller investigation