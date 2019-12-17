Report: Paul Manafort hospitalized after "cardiac event"

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was hospitalized last week after suffering a "cardiac event" while serving his seven-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy and fraud, reports ABC News.

The big picture: Manafort is "stable and could be released soon," according to the report. The news of his hospitalization comes on the same day that his longtime associate, Rick Gates, received a 45-day sentence for his part in their scheme after extensively cooperating with federal investigators.

