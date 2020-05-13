Paul Manafort moved to home confinement amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released Wednesday to continue his prison sentence in home confinement after arguing that coronavirus was a threat to his health, CBS News reports.

The big picture: Manafort, 71, was sentenced last year under charges stemming from the Mueller investigation to a total of 7.5 years in prison on fraud charges and crimes related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine.

Manafort's lawyers had asked that he be allowed to be under home confinement either for the remainder of his sentence or the duration of the pandemic, citing pre-existing medical conditions like high blood pressure and liver issues that could make him vulnerable.

They also argued that while there haven't been any reported coronavirus cases at LCI Loretto, the low-security federal prison in Pennsylvania where Manafort was being held, it is only a matter of time before the virus reaches the prison.

