Paul Manafort moved to home confinement amid coronavirus crisis

Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released Wednesday to continue his prison sentence in home confinement after arguing that coronavirus was a threat to his health, CBS News reports.

The big picture: Manafort, 71, was sentenced last year under charges stemming from the Mueller investigation to a total of 7.5 years in prison on fraud charges and crimes related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine.

  • Manafort's lawyers had asked that he be allowed to be under home confinement either for the remainder of his sentence or the duration of the pandemic, citing pre-existing medical conditions like high blood pressure and liver issues that could make him vulnerable.
  • They also argued that while there haven't been any reported coronavirus cases at LCI Loretto, the low-security federal prison in Pennsylvania where Manafort was being held, it is only a matter of time before the virus reaches the prison.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/ AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,283,885 — Total deaths: 292,376 — Total recoveries — 1,504,429Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,370,016 — Total deaths: 82,389 — Total recoveries: 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. States: High-risk states like Florida and Georgia are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases than some experts feared.
  4. Public health: CDC reopening document offers detailed guidelines for states and cities.
  5. Education: 65% of college students would attend class in fall even without vaccine.
  6. Business: Grocery staples in the U.S. cost more in April than in almost 50 years — The crisis exposes the ugly ways essential low-wage workers are treatedStudy projects over 100,000 small businesses are permanently closed.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus could be a fork in the road for the global energy system

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new Wood Mackenzie report tries to grapple with ways that the coronavirus pandemic might be an inflection point for the global energy system that changes its trajectory for decades.

Why it matters: The consultancy concludes that, depending on how things shake out, the pandemic could greatly accelerate coal's decline and hinder the long-term growth of oil demand.

