Paul Manafort officially forfeits Trump Tower condo to U.S. government

A federal judge has signed off on a forfeiture order for President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort to hand over his Trump Tower condo on Fifth Avenue to the U.S. government, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Why it matters: Trump has frequently used the purported cost of the Mueller investigation, which he claims is $40 million, as a line of attack against the special counsel. But when Manafort pleaded guilty last September for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, he was forced to forfeit the assets he obtained that were "traceable to the offense." In addition to the condo, Manafort forfeited a Northwestern Mutual insurance policy and at least $11 million from his bank accounts.