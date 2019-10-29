The Patriots and the 49ers' roads to 16-0

Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

We're eight weeks into the NFL season and only two undefeated teams remain: The New England Patriots (8-0), who won the Super Bowl last year, and the San Francisco 49ers (7-0), who finished 4-12.

The road to 16-0: The Patriots are favored to win all of their remaining games with the biggest test coming on Sunday night in Baltimore (57% win probability), while the 49ers are favored to win 7 of 9.