Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that North Korea's recent missiles test violated a United Nations Security Council ban, contradicting claims by President Trump, who tweeted last weekend that the tests "disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," CNN reports.

Why it matters: Shanahan is the second top national security official in the Trump administration to break with the president over the seriousness of North Korea's missile tests. Earlier this week, national security adviser John Bolton also spoke out against the tests, prompting North Korea to accuse him of being a "war monger."

Go deeper: North Korea's tactical guided message to Trump