Patrick Mahomes is the most-liked skill position player in the NFL, per Morning Consult's annual survey of U.S. adults.

By the numbers: Mahomes scored a net favorability rating of 34, which was calculated by taking the 41% of respondents with a favorable opinion of him and subtracting the 7% with an unfavorable opinion.

Mahomes (34) Russell Wilson (28) Rob Gronkowski (27) Josh Allen (25) Tom Brady (25)

