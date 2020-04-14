1 hour ago - Health

Virginia pastor who dismissed social distancing orders dies after contracting coronavirus

Jacob Knutson
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn in 2011. Screenshot: YouTube

Pastor Gerald O. Glenn, founder and bishop of the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, died on Saturday evening after contracting the novel coronavirus, his church announced on Facebook.

Why it matters: Glenn snubbed social distancing guidelines and warnings about the danger of religious gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, even after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on March 30.

  • Mother Marcietia Glenn, the bishop’s wife, also tested positive for the virus, the New York Times reports, citing a Facebook post written by Glenn's daughter.

What they're saying: "My heart sinks as I learn this morning that Bishop Gerald Glenn, pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died yesterday from COVID-19," Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) wrote on Twitter. "He was a friend and pillar of Richmond faith community. May all do as much for so many."

Axios

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 23,600

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 582,500 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.96 million tests have been conducted and over 44,300 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday morning.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health
Justin Green

The committees to reopen America

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

The drumbeat to turn America's lights back on is approaching a crescendo, even as the virus is in the opening stanza.

The big picture: Preempting President Trump, two groups of states are working on regional plans to lift their lockdowns as conditions permit.

Updated 19 hours ago - Health