U.K. Parliament overwhelmingly backs post-Brexit trade deal with EU

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. Photo via Downing Street

The U.K.'s House of Commons voted 521 to 73 on Wednesday in favor of the historic post-Brexit trade deal reached between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union.

Why it matters: It's the last major hurdle needed to implement the deal on Jan. 1, when the Brexit transition period officially ends.

The state of play: Johnson's government was criticized for giving Parliament just days to scrutinize one of the most significant pieces of legislation in decades, but even members of the opposition Labour Party ended up voting for the agreement in order to stave off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit.

  • The deal, which fundamentally reshapes the U.K.'s relationship with its closest and largest trading partner, will now go to the House of Lords before receiving royal assent and becoming law.
  • European heads of state came out in support of the deal earlier this week, while the European Parliament plans to scrutinize the agreement and officially vote on it after Jan. 1 — though it will be applied on a provisional basis in the meantime.

Go deeper: U.K. and EU reach historic post-Brexit trade deal

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Girlfriend told police Nashville man was building bombs year before explosion

Law enforcement officers investigate the house of Anthony Warner. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The girlfriend of Anthony Warner, the man who is believed to have detonated the bomb in Nashville on Christmas Day, warned police officers in August 2019 that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," according to police reports obtained by The Tennessean.

Why it matters: Although the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Warner "was not on our radar" before the explosion, the report from the Metro Nashville Police Department "shows that local and federal authorities were aware of alleged threats he had made," The Tennessean writes.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

EU strikes investment deal with China despite forced labor concerns

European leaders meet via videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize the investment deal. Photo: Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP

The European Union on Wednesday finalized an agreement in principle on a long-delayed investment deal with China, appearing to defy resistance from within the EU and a request for consultations about "common concerns" from the incoming Biden administration.

Why it matters: The deal will open up both markets to investment and commit Beijing to ending certain unfair trading practices, strengthening economic ties between the EU and its second-largest trading partner.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's "100-day challenge"

Workers on Tuesday disassembled the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House, as President-elect Biden prepares for a mostly virtual day.

The big picture: Biden organizers tell me they don't want crowds because of COVID, and will find other ways to include the American people. It's an early sign of the big change in COVID tone that's coming on Inauguration Day.

