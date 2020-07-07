2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Conservatives hunt for their own social network

Data: SimilarWeb; Chart: Axios Visuals

There has been a big uptick in traffic to conservative social media networks like Parler, thedonald.win and Gab over the past few months, according to data from SimilarWeb.

Why it matters: Conservatives are looking to build their own social media platforms, where they can escape from what they feel is baseless censorship of their viewpoints from mainstream social media networks.

The big picture: While some of these apps are experiencing big traffic growth, they still pale in comparison to the size of companies like Facebook, where conservative publishers like Ben Shapiro still have deep-rooted networks and loyal followings.

As of last week, nearly all of the major social media platforms have taken action on accounts belonging to President Trump, his supporters and the alt-right.

  • Those actions prompted calls by conservative lawmakers to ditch traditional social media for new platforms like Parler.
  • As a result, parler.com's average daily traffic skyrocketed by 741.5% in just four days from June 24-28.

By the numbers: Since its start in 2018, parler.com has had several periods of peaking traffic, with a notable peak occurring in June of 2019, when it was reported that there were nearly 200,000 new users, many from Saudi Arabia, who were leaving Twitter because of its censorship policies.

  • However, the most notable peak was this past June, when visits to the site were 2.834M, up 518.5% from May.

Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 11,662,574 — Total deaths: 539,058 — Total recoveries — 6,336,732Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,948,397 — Total deaths: 130,430 — Total recoveries: 924,148 — Total tested: 36,032,329Map.
  3. States: Arizona reports record 117 deaths in 24 hours.
  4. Public health: Trump administration invests $2 billion in coronavirus drugs.
  5. Business: Breaking down the PPP disclosure debacle
  6. World: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus — India reports third-highest coronavirus case count in the world.
Jonathan Swan
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mary Trump book: How she leaked Trump financials to NYT

Simon & Schuster

In her new memoir, President Trump's niece reveals how she leaked hordes of confidential Trump family financial documents to the New York Times in an effort to expose her uncle, whom she portrays as a dangerous sociopath.

Why it matters: Trump was furious when he found out recently that Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, would be publishing a tell-all memoir. And Trump's younger brother, Robert, tried and failed to block the publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Axios
1 hour ago - World

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Andre Borges/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world, topped only by the U.S., and Bolsonaro has long downplayed the effects of the virus, pushing businesses to reopen over the last few months in order to jumpstart the country's economy.

