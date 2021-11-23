Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Photo: Rhona WiseI/AFP via Getty Images
The Department of Justice on Monday reached a tentative lawsuit settlement with families of victims of a February 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, court filings show.
Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead, it emerged that there were several instances of authorities failing to step in both before and during the attack, notably the FBI.
- The FBI acknowledged after the massacre that it did not follow protocol after receiving a tip in January 2018 that the former student who went on to carry out the killings was "going to explode."
The big picture: Fred Guttenberg and Jennifer Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the mass shooting, filed a negligence lawsuit against the Bureau in November 2018 and 39 other families later joined the suit, per the New York Times.
- The settlement amount was not disclosed in the filing. But multiple outlets, including the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and CNN, reported that it amounts to about $127.5 million, to be distributed among the families of the victims.
What they're saying: "Although no resolution could ever restore what the Parkland families lost, this settlement marks an important step toward justice," said Kristina Infante, the lead attorney for the families, in a statement to news outlets.
What to watch: Per the joint court filing, obtained by CNN, the parties state that they're working to finalize additional details of the settlement before submitting it for final approval.
- Former student Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty last month to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for carrying out the deadly shooting. A 12-person jury will determine Cruz's sentencing.
Go deeper: Parkland shooting victims' families settle suit with school district