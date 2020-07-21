Some parents are refusing to let a pandemic cancel their kids' senior proms.

Driving the news: Nearly 100 recent New Hampshire high school grads got dressed up last weekend for a private prom, AP reports, one of several held around the country.

The big picture: Everything from graduation to proms to weddings has taken a back seat to this virus, which has thrived in group gatherings.

Between the lines: These proms are possible because of state reopening, even as the virus rages across much of the U.S.

New Hampshire is among the few states where the outbreak is flat.

is among the few states where the outbreak is flat. The state's rules for wedding and event venues don't prohibit dancing but strongly discourage it unless dancers stick with members of their own household or remain 6 feet apart, AP notes.

for wedding and event venues don't prohibit dancing but strongly discourage it unless dancers stick with members of their own household or remain 6 feet apart, AP notes. "We're asking folks to be smart about it, but I'm not going to be the guy in 'Footloose' who says, 'No dancing in my town,'" Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said last month.

In other states, organizers haven't been so lucky.

Idaho, Montana and Georgia are among the states where make-up proms have been scuttled due to the outbreak.

The bottom line: A not-small part of this is more about the parents than the kids, as former kids can probably recall.