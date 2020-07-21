Seniors Madisyn Swanson, from left, Lily Marchant, Hannah Dorr and Morgan Brown posed for a photo in their prom dresses back in April. Their prom was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Some parents are refusing to let a pandemic cancel their kids' senior proms.
Driving the news: Nearly 100 recent New Hampshire high school grads got dressed up last weekend for a private prom, AP reports, one of several held around the country.
The big picture: Everything from graduation to proms to weddings has taken a back seat to this virus, which has thrived in group gatherings.
Between the lines: These proms are possible because of state reopening, even as the virus rages across much of the U.S.
- New Hampshire is among the few states where the outbreak is flat.
- The state's rules for wedding and event venues don't prohibit dancing but strongly discourage it unless dancers stick with members of their own household or remain 6 feet apart, AP notes.
- "We're asking folks to be smart about it, but I'm not going to be the guy in 'Footloose' who says, 'No dancing in my town,'" Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said last month.
In other states, organizers haven't been so lucky.
- Idaho, Montana and Georgia are among the states where make-up proms have been scuttled due to the outbreak.
The bottom line: A not-small part of this is more about the parents than the kids, as former kids can probably recall.
- “Everyone I’ve talked to is saying, ‘Thank you for doing this for the kids,’” said Andrea Gately, who helped organize the event.