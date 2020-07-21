1 hour ago - Health

Parents fight lost rites of passage as pandemic rages on

Seniors Madisyn Swanson, from left, Lily Marchant, Hannah Dorr and Morgan Brown posed for a photo in their prom dresses back in April. Their prom was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Some parents are refusing to let a pandemic cancel their kids' senior proms.

Driving the news: Nearly 100 recent New Hampshire high school grads got dressed up last weekend for a private prom, AP reports, one of several held around the country.

The big picture: Everything from graduation to proms to weddings has taken a back seat to this virus, which has thrived in group gatherings.

Between the lines: These proms are possible because of state reopening, even as the virus rages across much of the U.S.

  • New Hampshire is among the few states where the outbreak is flat.
  • The state's rules for wedding and event venues don't prohibit dancing but strongly discourage it unless dancers stick with members of their own household or remain 6 feet apart, AP notes.
  • "We're asking folks to be smart about it, but I'm not going to be the guy in 'Footloose' who says, 'No dancing in my town,'" Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said last month.

In other states, organizers haven't been so lucky.

  • Idaho, Montana and Georgia are among the states where make-up proms have been scuttled due to the outbreak.

The bottom line: A not-small part of this is more about the parents than the kids, as former kids can probably recall.

  • “Everyone I’ve talked to is saying, ‘Thank you for doing this for the kids,’” said Andrea Gately, who helped organize the event.

Erica Pandey
5 mins ago - Health

The second wave of essential workers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The pool of American workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is getting a lot bigger.

The big picture: Just as grocery and delivery workers found themselves fighting a crisis they didn't sign up for back in March, teachers, hairstylists and temperature checkers are part of a new wave of workers who are now in harm's way as the pandemic rages on.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"

President Trump admitted at his first coronavirus press briefing since April that the outbreak in the U.S. will "probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better," adding: "Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Why it matters: For weeks, Trump has dismissed the rise in infections as a product of more testing, insisting that the coronavirus will "just disappear" one day. He repeated that claim on Tuesday, but called the surge in cases in the South "concerning" and urged all Americans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible: "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Los Angeles school superintendent on reopening remotely

Unlike in other parts of the United States, Los Angeles isn’t debating whether to send students back into physical classrooms. The city's schools have already decided to be fully remote through at least the end of 2020.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Austin Beutner, LA Unified School District superintendent, about why he made the decision, getting technology to students, contact tracing and what he thinks about President Trump's funding cut threat.