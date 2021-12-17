Parents end year with incredible stress

Parents of small children started 2021 with the hope of giving their kids a more normal life — and are ending it with 2020 déjà vu.

Why it matters: Parents have faced incredible stress over the past 18 months while keeping themselves and their kids safe and sane.

Driving the news: A wave of K-12 schools is going virtual, citing rising cases among students and staff.

A Pfizer vaccine trial for kids under 5 failed to generate the desired immune response, the companies said Friday.

Kids 15 and under aren't eligible for boosters.

Between the lines: Viral TikToks alluding to potential violence in schools today horrified parents and sparked law-enforcement alerts.

Some parents kept their children home. Some districts canceled classes or limited where students could go inside school buildings. Many increased security, per AP.

TikTok said: "[W]e are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real world harm."