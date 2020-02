That trend is hitting Hallmark — and its nearly 2,000 U.S. stores — hard, per the Retail Brew newsletter.

The 110-year-old company is responding to the sales decline by pushing personalized cards on a redesigned app, opening smaller stores in places like hospitals and shaking up leadership, Retail Brew notes.

The bottom line: Young people are increasingly using social media or text messaging to reach their friends on holidays. Those 7-frame Instagram story birthday tributes may soon be the end of greeting cards.

