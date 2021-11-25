In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

In photos

People wait for their train at Moynihan Station in New York on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Rubal Singh (center) stacks bags with his family at the Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 18, 2021, as they prepare to travel to India over the Thanksgiving holiday. Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

Travelers at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 24, 2021. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A long line of people awaiting rides after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol is seen in the backdrop as traffic fills North Capitol Street on Nov. 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images