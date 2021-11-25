Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

Passengers deplane from an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

In photos
People wait for their train at Moynihan Station in New York on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
Rubal Singh (center) stacks bags with his family at the Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 18, 2021, as they prepare to travel to India over the Thanksgiving holiday. Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.
Travelers at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 24, 2021. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A long line of people awaiting rides after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The U.S. Capitol is seen in the backdrop as traffic fills North Capitol Street on Nov. 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Nadine Traboulsi (left), holding her dog Chloe, hugs her mother May Traboulsi at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California on Nov. 18, 2021, as she heads to Atlanta to visit her other daughter for Thanksgiving. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Go deeper

Hope King
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Charted: The return of holiday travel

Expand chart
Data: TSA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Air travel is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

  • What to watch: The total number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year — by car, bus, train or plane — could reach 53 million, according to AAA, or 95% of 2019 levels.
Taylor Allen
Nov 23, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

A smart guide to Thanksgiving travel in the Philadelphia region

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Thanksgiving travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels in the Philadelphia region, even as COVID-19 rates continue to increase.

By the numbers: More than 630,000 Philadelphia-area residents will be traveling over the holiday weekend, with most hitting the roads, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

  • AAA told Axios it expects a roughly 9% increase in Philly-area residents traveling by car and an 81% jump in people flying compared to this time last year.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Michael Mooney
Nov 22, 2021 - Axios Dallas

DFW braces for holiday travel surge

Photo: Angus Mordant for Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officials at DFW Airport expect more than 2.3 million passengers to pass through during the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

  • That's a 70% increase over the number of flyers during the same time last year, and 95% of the volume the airport experienced in 2019.

Why it matters: Both Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines experienced weekends of mass cancellations this fall, when the number of travelers was a fraction of what they'll be this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow