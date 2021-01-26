Sign up for our daily briefing

The pandemic has cost the NCAA $600 million

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: NCAA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pandemic fueled a roughly $600 million plunge in NCAA revenue this past fiscal year (Aug. 31, 2019–Aug. 31, 2020), according to financial statements.

By the numbers: In 2019, the NCAA generated $1.12 billion, mostly from media payments from its men's basketball tournament.

  • In 2020, when March Madness was canceled for the first time ever, that number fell to $519 million — even with a $270 million insurance payment offsetting some of the losses.

Between the lines: The strength of the market during the pandemic helped the NCAA avoid a deeper financial hole, with net investment income up nearly $26 million year-over-year.

The big picture: Most of the NCAA's revenue is distributed to its members, so these losses are felt by individual schools and their athletic departments.

  • The NCAA planned to distribute $600 million to its members post-March Madness, but ended up giving out just $225 million when it was canceled.
  • This is why it's crucial that this year's tournament takes place. If it does, the NCAA is set to receive $850 million from its media partners and will distribute $613 million of that to schools.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The week the Trump show ended

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Donald Trump was eclipsed in media attention last week by President Biden for the first time since Trump took office, according to viewership data on the internet, on social media and on cable news.

Why it matters: After Trump crowded out nearly every other news figure and topic for five years, momentum of the new administration took hold last week and the former president retreated, partly by choice and partly by being forced off the big platforms.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pay TV's bleak post-pandemic outlook

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the Pay-TV industry, and with the near-term future of live sports in question, there are no signs of it getting better in 2021.

Why it matters: The fraught Pay-TV landscape is forcing some smaller, niche cable channels out of business altogether.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

Biden sets his sights on China

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images  

The new administration's first few moves and statements on China suggest that President Biden may continue some of the Trump era's most assertive policies.

Why it matters: China's severe domestic repression, its dramatic rise as a technological superpower, and its increasingly aggressive actions around the globe mean that the world expects the American president to take action.

