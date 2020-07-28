1 hour ago - World

Brutal pandemic reality sets in: It's here to stay

Dave Lawler, author of World
Data: Kenkst CNC; Note: ±3.3% margin or error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In early April, most Americans — and nearly as many Germans and Swedes — thought the coronavirus pandemic would be behind them by the time summer was out.

Why it matters: Like swimming against the tide, the longer countries are stuck in the pandemic, the farther it seems to stretch out in front of them.

Consider this: 42% of Germans once expected the effects of the pandemic to end this summer.

  • Now, 66% expect it to carry on through next summer — one year from now — according to polling from strategic consulting firm Kekst CNC, shared with Axios.
  • Brits have long been most prepared for the long haul. 53% expect the country to be grappling with the pandemic two years from now, compared to 35% in Japan.
  • That view is less common in France (28%), Germany (21%), Sweden (24%) and the U.S. (25%).

Concerns about the pandemic's impacts on household finances and job security have fallen significantly since the spring, particularly in the U.S., indicating government rescue packages have had their intended effects.

  • With spending likely to be dialed back, worries are starting to tick back up in the U.K. and Japan, though Swedes and Germans remain the least concerned.
  • Japanese people are easily most likely to believe they will lose their job (38% vs. 20% in the U.S.), though relatively few say they already have (9% Japan, 16% U.S., 16% Sweden, 15% France, 10% Germany, 6% U.K.).
  • Japanese people are also by far the most critical of the support their government is offering businesses.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The first volunteer in a late-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health received a shot in Savannah, Georgia, at 6:45 am on Monday, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN.

By the numbers: In the U.S., more than 148,000 people have died of COVID-19. Almost 4.3 million have tested positive for the virus from 52.2 million tests and more than 1.3 million people have recovered.

Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Angela Merkel

Data: Kekst CNC; Chart: Axios Visuals

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's response to the coronavirus pandemic has won widespread approval even as other high-profile leaders face growing frustrations, according to polling from Kekst CNC, shared with Axios.

The big picture: Prime Minister Shinzō Abe's truly terrible ratings have been driven largely by economic concerns, while rising case counts have seen President Trump slump to new lows in the poll. Merkel, meanwhile, is winning high marks on both the public health and economic fronts.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Covid-19 is "easily the most severe" global health emergency the World Health Organization has seen in its 72 years of operation, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Monday.

The big picture: Tedros noted there "were less than 100 cases outside of China and no deaths" when the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency on Jan. 30. Six months on, "the pandemic continues to accelerate."

