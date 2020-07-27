1 hour ago - World

Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Angela Merkel

Dave Lawler, author of World
Data: Kekst CNC; Chart: Axios Visuals

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's response to the coronavirus pandemic has won widespread approval even as other high-profile leaders face growing frustrations, according to polling from Kekst CNC, shared with Axios.

The big picture: Prime Minister Shinzō Abe's truly terrible ratings have been driven largely by economic concerns, while rising case counts have seen President Trump slump to new lows in the poll. Merkel, meanwhile, is winning high marks on both the public health and economic fronts.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron fares far worse, but his numbers have ticked up from -17% last month.
  • Everyone else is heading in the wrong direction, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for whom an initial boost in popularity has long since evaporated.
  • 64% of Brits think the government lifted lockdown too early, and 67% think the government is just making things up as it goes along.
  • The U.K's beloved National Health Service scores a whopping +85% approval for its pandemic response, however.
  • In Sweden, confidence in the government's unorthodox approach is fading slightly though still relatively strong (+8%).

Worth noting: Just 14% of Swedes say they’re wearing masks indoors in public spaces, compared to 47% in the U.K. and big majorities in France (74%), the U.S. (75%), Germany (79%) and Japan (84%).

Alexi McCammond
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter founder says DNC platform needs to be bolder

Cullors speaks at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for NILC

The Black Lives Matter movement co-founder called on Democrats Monday to make "sea changes" to their party platform to more boldly address police brutality and racial injustice, just three weeks before the summer convention starts.

Why it matters: There's growing internal pressure on the DNC and Joe Biden from Democratic activists who want them to enact bold policies and transform the Democratic Party into a political force that they feel meets the political moment.

Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 16,366,365 — Total deaths: 651,449 — Total recoveries — 9,484,030Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,282,140 — Total deaths: 147,791 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Republican leaders release $1 trillion stimulus proposal — Democratic National Convention mandates daily COVID-19 testing for attendeesFirst presidential debate moved from Notre Dame to Cleveland.
  5. World: Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Germany's Angela Merkel.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Republican leaders release $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

After days of intense debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republican leaders rolled out a roughly $1 trillion proposal for the next round of coronavirus relief funding, which has the White House's seal of approval.

Why it matters: The HEALS Act (health, economic assistance, liability protection, schools) is viewed as a GOP marker for broader negotiations, since both Democrats and some Republicans have expressed dissatisfaction with key aspects of the bill. It's expected to change significantly in the coming days.

