The pandemic holiday party

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A run-of-the-mill Zoom happy hour isn't going to fly with employees who are accustomed to fancy end-of-year corporate holiday parties.

Here's how some companies are trying to make this year's pandemic-friendly, virtual holiday bash special.

  • Remote, a human resources startup that was launched this year, is distributing virtual reality headsets to all 60 employees so they can have an in-person holiday party experience.
  • Akrete, a public relations company, has organized a 1.5-hour video party that will begin with a mixology class and end with CEO Margy Sweeney personally toasting and thanking each employee. Staff will be sent kits with ingredients to make two cocktails at home.
  • PayPal is putting together a 29-hour virtual event that employees can pop in and out of as they please. The agenda includes cooking classes, a magic show, circus performers and a dance-off.

The bottom line: It's not easy to organize virtual parties and constantly think of new, creative, fun things to do. Take the time to thank the human resources folks at your company who are trying their darnedest to make the best of a crappy year.

Axios
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook

Anthony Fauci appears via video on Tuesday with Vice President-elect Harris and President-elect Biden. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden's COVID checklist includes getting Americans to wear masks as a patriotic duty, vaccinating 50 million people and reopening the majority of schools by the end of April.

Why it matters: The remote learning adopted by many of America's biggest school districts has been a disaster for students and parents alike.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Fudge for HUD

Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and Rep Marcia Fudge. Photos: Tom Williams/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his agriculture secretary and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The selection of Vilsack is another example of Biden turning to a trusted friend to serve in a key role.

Orion Rummler
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects GOP effort to overturn Biden win in Pennsylvania

President Trump at a vaccine summit on Dec. 8 Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Republicans' attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: The GOP request was the first petition to delay or overturn election results on behalf of the Trump campaign to reach the high court.

