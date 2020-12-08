A run-of-the-mill Zoom happy hour isn't going to fly with employees who are accustomed to fancy end-of-year corporate holiday parties.

Here's how some companies are trying to make this year's pandemic-friendly, virtual holiday bash special.

Remote, a human resources startup that was launched this year, is distributing virtual reality headsets to all 60 employees so they can have an in-person holiday party experience.

Akrete, a public relations company, has organized a 1.5-hour video party that will begin with a mixology class and end with CEO Margy Sweeney personally toasting and thanking each employee. Staff will be sent kits with ingredients to make two cocktails at home.

PayPal is putting together a 29-hour virtual event that employees can pop in and out of as they please. The agenda includes cooking classes, a magic show, circus performers and a dance-off.

The bottom line: It's not easy to organize virtual parties and constantly think of new, creative, fun things to do. Take the time to thank the human resources folks at your company who are trying their darnedest to make the best of a crappy year.