Where the pandemic-era labor market booms and busts are

In a new analysis, U.S. government economists have used data to project which jobs will fare well and not so well in the next several years.

Why it matters: The findings show how the pandemic has allowed some industries to thrive while decimating others, Jed Kolko, chief economist at the jobs site Indeed, writes in the New York Times.

The booms:

The job of epidemiologist is projected to grow by 25% by 2029, meaning there will be 25% more epidemiologists in 2029 than there would have been without the pandemic.

Medical scientists, not including epidemiologists, 23% growth.

Web developers, 11%.

Biochemists and biophysicists, 10%.

Computer systems administrators, 10%.

The busts:

The job of host or hostess at a restaurant is expected to decline by 24% by 2029, meaning 24% fewer hosts and hostesses in 2029 than there would have been sans pandemic.

Bartenders, –19%.

Travel and ticket agents, –17%.

Hotel and motel clerks, –16%.

Servers, –16%.

The bottom line: It's typically low-skilled, low-wage jobs that require a high school diploma or less that are getting — and will continue to get — hit hardest, underscoring the need for the U.S. to train and upskill its workforce post-pandemic.