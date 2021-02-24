Sign up for our daily briefing

Where the pandemic-era labor market booms and busts are

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

A server sanitizes an outdoor dining yurt in Manhattan. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In a new analysis, U.S. government economists have used data to project which jobs will fare well and not so well in the next several years.

Why it matters: The findings show how the pandemic has allowed some industries to thrive while decimating others, Jed Kolko, chief economist at the jobs site Indeed, writes in the New York Times.

The booms:

  • The job of epidemiologist is projected to grow by 25% by 2029, meaning there will be 25% more epidemiologists in 2029 than there would have been without the pandemic.
  • Medical scientists, not including epidemiologists, 23% growth.
  • Web developers, 11%.
  • Biochemists and biophysicists, 10%.
  • Computer systems administrators, 10%.

The busts:

  • The job of host or hostess at a restaurant is expected to decline by 24% by 2029, meaning 24% fewer hosts and hostesses in 2029 than there would have been sans pandemic.
  • Bartenders, –19%.
  • Travel and ticket agents, –17%.
  • Hotel and motel clerks, –16%.
  • Servers, –16%.

The bottom line: It's typically low-skilled, low-wage jobs that require a high school diploma or less that are getting — and will continue to get — hit hardest, underscoring the need for the U.S. to train and upskill its workforce post-pandemic.

Russell Contreras
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

States wrestle with how to teach slavery, genocide

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

States are considering proposals and plans that would exclude, or bolster, lessons on slavery and Native American removal in public schools.

Why it matters: Conservatives continue to attack The New York Times Magazine's "The 1619 Project" for confronting the U.S. legacy of slavery. Black, Latino, and Native American advocates are using the nation's current racial reckoning to push for more diverse history lessons to combat systemic racism.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

First COVID-19 vaccines distributed by COVAX arrive in West Africa

Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The first COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed by the World Health Organization’s global sharing scheme COVAX arrived in Ghana, West Africa, on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The shipments represent the "beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history," per a joint statement from the WHO and UNICEF hailing the arrival as a "momentous occasion."

Jacob Knutson
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Tiger Woods "awake, responsive" in hospital after rollover crash

Tiger Woods golfing at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in December 2020. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" after sustaining serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County, his team said in a statement early Wednesday.

The latest: Per the statement, the 45-year-old golfing great underwent "a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle" at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Tuesday night.

