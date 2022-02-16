The pandemic is giving Americans an economics crash course

“Future expectations” used to be a tough economic concept for students to grok, said Morgan Taylor, an economics professor at University of Georgia in Athens. It was hard to grasp a situation in which, say, you would expect a shortage of something, and that would change your demand for a good.

Then came the great toilet paper rush of 2020. We all hoarded TP, expecting supply to run out. These days, students get the idea pretty easily.

Why it matters: The weirdness of the pandemic economy provides “fabulous examples,” for econ professors around the country, Taylor and other professors told me. The material all of a sudden feels “relevant and fresh."

Students can use what they learn to explain to friends what’s happening with rising prices, various shortages and, of course, the job market — which they'll soon be entering.

With more students back in-person, professors say they're feeling a new urgency from them to learn, less palpable during remote school.

Details: The other day, Darin Wohlgemuth was teaching the concept of substitutes in his economics class at Iowa State, using his go-to example: If there isn’t Coke, you can turn to Pepsi.

Then he mentioned computer chips: What do you do if you get all your chips from one supplier?

“That’s a really big problem in Michigan,” one student called out, referring to the chip shortage facing the auto industry (and driving up the price of cars).

“That was a fun connection,” Wohlgemuth said.

Hand sanitizer also keeps coming up in classrooms. Wohlgemuth shows students a photo he snapped at Aldi’s of the price crossed out on a bottle of the once-hot product.

In Paul Graf’s classes at Indiana University in Bloomington, students talk about how tech is replacing labor, as they order food in restaurants from kiosks instead of waiters.

“I always tell students, it’s a great time to be learning economics,” Graf said.

Younger kids are learning supply and demand in a way that hits home: via Girl Scout cookie shortages.

A troop leader in New York is giving her 10-and 11-year olds inflation lessons, the WSJ reported last week.

Yes, but: "It's boring," one fifth grader told the newspaper.

The bottom line: We’re all trying to make sense of the world. And economics, maybe once seen as somewhat esoteric by younger folks, is getting a fresh look.