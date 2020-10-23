56 mins ago - World

Palestinian president condemns Sudan's normalization deal with Israel

Abbas on a 2016 visit to Sudan. Photo: Ashraf Shazley/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority today condemned Sudan's decision to begin normalizing ties with Israel as “another stab in the back."

Why it matters: This is another blow to the Palestinian leadership — the third such announcement from an Arab country in two months despite Palestinian objections.

What they're saying:

  • Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s office issued a statement rejecting the Israel-Sudan deal and stressing that it contradicts the positions of the Arab League and the Arab Peace Initiative.
  • “No one has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and cause. The path to a comprehensive and just peace must lead to an end to the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine," his statement said. 

The big picture: After the announcements by the UAE and Bahrain on diplomatic normalization with Israel, the Palestinians issued condemnations and pulled their ambassadors from Abu Dhabi and Manama. But those steps didn’t deter Sudan.

Israel and Sudan begin normalization process after call with Trump

Trump announces the news in the Oval Office. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan and Israel announced today that they will “end the state of belligerence” between them and start the process of normalizing ties.

Driving the news: The announcement came after a phone call hosted by President Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the head of Sudan's governing council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

U.S.-Israeli delegation secretly visits Sudan

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A joint U.S.-Israeli delegation traveled secretly on Wednesday to Sudan for talks on a possible announcement on "ending the state of belligerence" between the countries that could be released in the next few days, sources briefed on the trip told me.

The big picture: President Trump announced earlier this week he is ready to remove Sudan from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list once Sudan pays $335 million in compensation to American terror victims.

Israel drops opposition to F-35 deal between U.S. and UAE

Netanyahu and Trump before the signing of the Abraham Accords. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz announced in a joint statement on Friday that Israel will not object to the sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: The Trump administration was planning to notify Congress in the next few days about the upcoming deal, which has been a top priority for the UAE, Israeli officials said. The statement will likely convince Congress not to intervene against the deal over concerns for the Israel’s security.

