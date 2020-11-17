Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Palestinians to resume coordination with Israel following Biden's win

Biden with Abbas in 2010. Photo: Thaer Ganaim/PPO via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority announced today it will renew security and civilian coordination with Israel after a six month standoff triggered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to annex parts of the West Bank.

Why it matters: The Palestinian decision is a goodwill sign following Joe Biden's election victory, and also an economic imperative because of the deep financial crisis in the West Bank.

  • Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtaya said the decision was made after the Palestinians received a letter from Israel which included a commitment to uphold all agreements between the parties.

Flashback: Outraged by Netanyahu's pledge that his new government would take up annexation, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced in May that he considered all agreements with Israel and the U.S. to be void. He said he'd sever security and civilian coordination with Israel until it reversed its annexation plans.

  • As part of that new position, the Palestinian Authority stopped accepting tax revenues amounting to $15o million per month that are collected on its behalf by Israel.

The big picture: The resulting revenue shortfall, combined with the pandemic, contributed to a financial crisis in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority has struggled to pay the salaries of officials and members of the security forces, and has been taking loans from private banks.

  • Abbas declined to reverse the decision even after Israel backtracked on annexation as part of its normalization deal with the UAE.
  • When the Palestinians asked the European Union and some of its member states for loans, EU officials said they'd refuse to provide any additional financial aid as long as the Palestinians were refusing to accept the tax revenues collected by Israel.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 16, 2020 - World

Israeli ambassador says Biden should not return to Iran nuclear deal

Dermer. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty

Israeli ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer said today the incoming Biden administration would be making a mistake if it returned to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Why it matters: President-elect Biden plans to re-enter the deal if Iran returns to compliance, but he will clearly face opposition from Israel. Dermer is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest adviser and his comment reflects Netanyahu’s thinking.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

Scoop: State Department to release Kennan-style paper on China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. State Department's Office of Policy Planning is set to release a blueprint for America’s response to China’s rise as an authoritarian superpower, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The lengthy document calls for strong alliances and rejuvenation of constitutional democracy. Axios obtained a copy.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to bring Donilon and Ricchetti into White House

Biden after delivering remarks on the economic recovery in Wilmington, Del. Nov. 16. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing two longtime confidants — Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon — into the West Wing along with newer faces as he fills out out his senior White House staff.

Driving the news: Biden named Ron Klain as his chief of staff last week, and on Tuesday announced other members of his senior team.

