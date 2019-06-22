Palestinian leaders rejected the economic aspect of the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, spearheaded by President Trump's son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, because they want to see a political solution first, Reuters reports.

Details: The political plan is expected to be released in November, after a new Israeli government is formed. The economic proposals published Saturday include a $50 billion investment plan. But Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said "the economic situation "should not be discussed before the political one," according to Al Jazeera.

