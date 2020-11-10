Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19 complications

Palestinian lead negotiator of the Palestinian Authority Saeb Erekat. Photo by Jordan Pix/Getty Images.

Saed Erekat, the longtime Palestinian negotiator, has died at 65 after complications from the coronavirus. Erekat was previously the recipient of a lung transplant and was admitted to the hospital in October, according to the New York Times.

Background: Ereket was a top official in Palestine for over 30 years and a vocal advocate for Palestinian statehood. He played a major role in writing the Oslo peace accords in the 1990s.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 mins ago - Health

The best coronavirus news so far

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech's preliminary analysis — suggesting their vaccine was 90% effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus disease — created some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.

Why it matters: 90% efficacy is on the high end of what experts were hoping for, and Pfizer's good — albeit preliminary — news is also an encouraging sign for how well other, similar vaccines could work.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Glen Johnson
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's mandate math

Data: 270toWin; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite the tight count in key states, Joe Biden matched the election results Trumpworld labeled a "mandate" in 2016.

The big picture: Biden's raw vote and Electoral College tally put him in noteworthy historical company.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine — Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news
  4. World: Portugal and Hungary the latest European nations to enter partial lockdown
  5. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow