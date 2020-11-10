Top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19 complications

Saed Erekat, the longtime Palestinian negotiator, has died at 65 after complications from the coronavirus. Erekat was previously the recipient of a lung transplant and was admitted to the hospital in October, according to the New York Times.

Background: Ereket was a top official in Palestine for over 30 years and a vocal advocate for Palestinian statehood. He played a major role in writing the Oslo peace accords in the 1990s.