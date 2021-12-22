Sign up for our daily briefing

Palestinian leaders grow frustrated with Biden over consulate delay

Barak Ravid

Biden and Abbas in 2010. Photo: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

National security adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to Ramallah on Wednesday to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas comes amid growing Palestinian frustration with the Biden administration.

Why it matters: President Biden vowed to restore the U.S.-Palestinian relationship after it was severed almost entirely during the Trump administration. But Palestinian leaders are disappointed that he still hasn't implemented his promise to reopen the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, Palestinian officials tell Axios.

Between the lines: The Israeli government has strongly opposed the reopening of the consulate, which served as the primary U.S. diplomatic mission to the Palestinians before Trump closed it.

  • For now, the issue is on the back burner, though the administration continues to insist it will follow through.
  • The delay has made it more difficult to strengthen ties because the Palestinians are reluctant to engage with the Palestinian affairs unit in the U.S. Embassy to Israel, which absorbed the consulate's duties.
  • Palestinian leaders are also disappointed by the administration's lack of emphasis on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the sources say.
  • Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland heard those grievances when she visited Ramallah last week and met with Abbas, a source briefed on the matter told me.

What to watch: The Biden administration is very concerned by the political and economic crises in the West Bank and the prospect of a possible collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

  • Nuland spoke to Abbas last week about the need for reforms and for a technocratic government. Abbas asked for more U.S. financial aid, the source briefed on the meeting said.
  • Yes, but: Biden is constrained by laws that prohibit aid to the Palestinian Authority as long as it is providing allowances to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and their families, a practice the Trump administration termed "pay for slay."
  • A senior Biden administration official told reporters ahead of Sullivan’s visit that he would raise the U.S. opposition to those payments with Abbas.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 21, 2021 - World

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week to discuss Iran

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet Wednesday with Israeli officials including Naftali Bennett, with Iran "very high on the agenda," a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Monday evening.

Why it matters: The senior official said "time is running out" for the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, and "we will talk with the Israelis on what is going to happen in the coming weeks." Sullivan is also expected to travel to Ramallah and meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Inside Jake Sullivan's meetings in Israel on Iran

Sullivan (left) meets Bennett. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office via Getty

Four senior Israeli officials who attended meetings in Jerusalem with national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Axios they came away reassured that the U.S. is ready to take a harder line on Iran if necessary and to take Israel’s views into account.

The big picture: Sullivan sketched out three possible near-term scenarios on Iran’s nuclear program in the meetings, two officials say:

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends student loan payment pause until May

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will extend its moratorium on student loan payments until May 1, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Why it matters: The current pause would have expired on Jan. 31, when millions of borrowers were set to resume payments after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow