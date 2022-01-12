Sign up for our daily briefing

Violent arrest in West Bank triggers attack on PA headquarters in Jenin

Barak Ravid

Zakaria Zubeidi (right) attends a virtual court hearing. His son was one of the teens arrested. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty

The violent arrest of three Palestinian teenagers by Palestinian police in the city of Jenin in the West Bank led to an unprecedented attack by a local militia against the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the city.

Why it matters: The incident was another signal of the PA's deteriorating control in the occupied West Bank.

Driving the news: Last Friday, Palestinian police arrested the teens, reportedly for an alleged traffic violation.

  • In an incident that was caught on video and went viral on social media, the police beat the teenagers after they appeared to resist arrest.
  • One of the teens was the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, the former local commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party.
  • Zubeidi was arrested in 2019 on terror charges and was one of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from an Israeli jail last September before being recaptured.

After the teens' arrest, armed members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade attacked Palestinian security forces in Jenin with live fire and explosive devices.

  • At the same time, hundreds of Fatah members, some of them armed, rallied in Jenin's refugee camp calling for the release of the three teenagers.
  • They were released the next day, and the PA announced it would prosecute the policemen who were involved in the arrest.

The big picture: The events in Jenin were the worst in a series of violent incidents in the West Bank over the last several months.

  • In an apparent attempt to regain control, Abbas recently appointed the former head of Palestinian domestic intelligence agency, Ziad Hab al-Reeh, as the interior minister — a post that had been vacant for several years.
  • Fatah officials said publicly in recent days that the events in Jenin show the need to deal with the growing economic problems in the occupied West Bank, in particular the widespread youth unemployment.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

Wang Yi (right) greets Faisal bin Farhan on Jan. 10. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Getty

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.

Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Ahead of Iran deal decision, White House to "focus the fire on Trump"

Jen Psaki briefs the press as Jake Sullivan looks on. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the Iran nuclear talks reaching a critical moment, the White House plans to focus much of its public messaging in the coming weeks on attacking former President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 deal, two sources briefed on the White House plans told me.

Why it matters: The Biden administration thinks it's now just a matter of weeks before the critical decision point: Either a deal will be reached and the U.S. will return to the nuclear deal or talks will break down and the administration will move to put more pressure on Iran, the sources said.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

IRS "in crisis," government watchdog says

The seal of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hangs on a podium during an event at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2019. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service began the last filing season with a backlog of 11.7 million returns from 2020, and the 2019 returns were not cleared until June 2021, according to a new report by the National Taxpayer Advocate.

Why it matters: "During 2021, tens of millions of taxpayers were forced to wait extraordinarily long periods of time for the IRS to process their tax returns, issue their refunds, and address their correspondence," wrote national taxpayer advocate Erin Collins, adding that "the IRS is in crisis."

