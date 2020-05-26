Palantir CEO says company is likely going public within the year

Palantir could go public within a year, CEO Alex Karp told "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Palantir documents showed the company expected $1 billion in 2020 revenue.

Karp explained the sluggishness on arriving at an IPO:

"The real holdup at Palantir was we were building products and we needed to kind of get enough of them out so that people would see the robustness of our company, both internally and externally. It's not the case I have any news to share with you, but as opposed to every other tech company in the valley, our plans, if anything, were stronger."

Between the lines: Karp is worried some of their bigger products would have failed to launch as a public entity.