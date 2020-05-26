Palantir CEO Alex Karp told "Axios on HBO" that there have "absolutely" been moments he wished the company hadn't taken a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Did I suffer? ... I've had some of my favorite employees leave," Karp told "Axios on HBO."

Karp said "no, no, no" when asked if he wished they'd never taken the contract.

The big picture: Palantir has worked with ICE dating back to 2014 during the Obama administration. Such government contracts have stirred up employee protests at a number of Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley.