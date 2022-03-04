Suicide bomber kills dozens at Shiite mosque in Pakistan

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A suicide bomber who targeted a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday killed more than 55 people and injured at least 194, AP reports, citing hospital officials.

The big picture: The attack occurred as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers at Kucha Risaldar Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in the city.

No group has claimed responsibility. ISIS and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, have carried out similar attacks in the area, which is near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.

The attack began when two men on motorcycles opened fire on police outside the mosque. One of the attackers then entered the mosque and detonated a bomb, per Reuters.