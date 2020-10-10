9 mins ago - Technology

Pakistan bans TikTok over unlawful content

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Pakistan has become the latest country to ban the Chinese app TikTok, citing the platform's failure to block "immoral and indecent" content, per the AP.

Why it matters: TikTok has repeatedly found itself at odds with foreign leadership, including the U.S., wherein President Trump threatened to ban app downloads over privacy concerns. India outright banned TikTok earlier this year.

  • Pakistani officials say they warned the country of the pending ban and gave ample time to build protections against unlawful content.
  • The nation says it will reconsider the ban if content moderators are properly developed.

The big picture: TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and has grown in popularity specifically among young people. But the app's ties to China have increased concerns over data protection and monitoring.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
22 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fracking animates the Trump-Biden battle for Pennsylvania

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania, the big swing state that President Trump narrowly won in 2016, is now the second-largest natural gas producer behind Texas.

Why it matters: Trump and Vice President Pence are frequently accusing former vice president Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris of wanting to ban fracking — costing jobs in the process.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top 5 mail voting mistakes (and how to avoid them)

Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

If you're planning to cast your ballot by mail this year rather than voting in person, these are the most common mistakes to avoid so you can ensure your vote is counted.

Why it matters: About 1% of absentee ballots that were cast in the 2016 and 2018 elections were ultimately tossed, according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC). That could translate to hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots this year — enough to potentially change the outcome of the presidential race.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham refuses to take COVID test for Senate debate in SC

Graham talks with reporters in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) refused to take a COVID-19 test as demanded by his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, forcing organizers of Friday's U.S. Senate debate to change the format at the last minute.

Why it matters: If Graham were to test positive for the virus it could delay confirmation hearings on Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

