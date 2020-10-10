Pakistan bans TikTok over unlawful content

Pakistan has become the latest country to ban the Chinese app TikTok, citing the platform's failure to block "immoral and indecent" content, per the AP.

Why it matters: TikTok has repeatedly found itself at odds with foreign leadership, including the U.S., wherein President Trump threatened to ban app downloads over privacy concerns. India outright banned TikTok earlier this year.

Pakistani officials say they warned the country of the pending ban and gave ample time to build protections against unlawful content.

The nation says it will reconsider the ban if content moderators are properly developed.

The big picture: TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and has grown in popularity specifically among young people. But the app's ties to China have increased concerns over data protection and monitoring.