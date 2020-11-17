Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Exclusive: Outbrain leaders launch newsletter curation app Listory

Listory

Listory, a newsletter curation app created within the content recommendation company Outbrain, is launching this week, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: As the newsletter craze expands, it makes sense that entrepreneurs are looking for ways to help users streamline their inboxes.

Details: Listory was founded in March 2020 by Outbrain executives Yaniv Gilad, Listory's CEO, and Yaron Galai, its Active Chairman, after completing a management buyout from Outbrain.

  • The company has raised $4 million in seed funding round led by Viola Ventures, Globis Capital and Rhodium. It currently has 7 full-time employees.
  • The app aims to serve as a content refinery system for newsletters. It currently has more than 1,000 newsletters featured within Listory.
  • Listory has a free version, as well as a premium subscription that costs $5 a month. The premium version offers users advanced curation and reading features and an ad-free experience.
  • The company plans to make money through a mix of ad and subscription revenue.

Yes, but: Paywalled newsletters aren't being featured on Listory because the app can't get their content.

  • Listory will be available via an app on iOS and Android and will have a desktop-accessible website. Users can use the personalized app to filter through content, or they can also receive a customized daily curation email of their newsletters.
  • It also plans to help users sort through other types of content by making recommendations to users based off of newsletters and other users or curators that it wishes to follow.
  • It recommends stories from within newsletters based on what newsletter writers users recommend, helping sort through overlap between newsletters.

As part of the app launch, Listory is paying users to help test its content recommendations to test through what it's calling the "Listory Challenge."

  • The company is asking users if the first story they see is actually the best for them. If not, they can submit a better story that they’ve found elsewhere.
  • For each submission, they get a $.10 credit to their account to eventually allow them to subscribe to a media outlet of their choice from within the app.

The bottom line: "We think newsletters very exciting part of media today, but there's no mechanism for curating and refining what's happening in newsletters," says Galai.

  • "There's an endless feed of stuff coming out you online. The idea Listory is take as many of signals about what might be interesting and refine until you get to handful of items that are the best use of your time."

What's next: The goal is eventually for Listory to build a way to help paid newsletters monetize while gaining more subscribers and readers.

Ina Fried, author of Login
20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO bets on a post-pandemic future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In filing for a $1 billion stock offering Monday, Airbnb is betting investors will look past the company's coronavirus-induced struggles and see a brighter future.

Between the lines: Airbnb faces pressure to go public despite the pandemic so it can deliver liquidity both to investors and to early employees, whose options will eventually expire.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate heavyweights ramp up electric vehicle lobbying push

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new coalition is launching — with Tesla, Uber, power giants like Southern Company, and others — that will push for electric models to account for 100% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030.

Why it matters: While electric vehicles are a growing technology, new corporate lobbying efforts — especially by powerful companies — could help spur faster growth in what remains a largely niche market.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Amazon launches online pharmacy, prescription delivery service

Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy on Tuesday, which will allow U.S. customers to order prescription medications without leaving their homes.

Why it matters via Axios' Dan Primack: With the pharmaceutical business going digital, this could create a major challenge for companies like CVS and Walgreens, whose stocks stumbled this morning after Amazon's announcement.

