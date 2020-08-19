Otter.ai adds live event transcription

Audio transcription service Otter.ai is expanding into events — both live and virtual — turning conversations into text in real time.
Why it matters: Otter.ai is pitching it as a way for digital events to stand out amid growing competition.
Details: Otter for Events transcribes online events, including Zoom webinars.
- Real-time transcripts allow for video captioning on the fly and make events more accessible.
- The service can handle multiple simultaneous break-out sessions, as well as both public and private groups.
- The company's paid Otter for Teams business customers can access the basic service at no additional cost. A premium service for very large events, either in-person or strictly online, is also available and was recently used at the New York-New Belfast Conference 2020.
Flashback: Otter.ai previously demoed its ability to transcribe an event at TechCrunch Disrupt back in 2018.