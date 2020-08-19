1 hour ago - Technology

Otter.ai adds live event transcription

Ina Fried, author of Login

Audio transcription service Otter.ai is expanding into events — both live and virtual — turning conversations into text in real time.

Why it matters: Otter.ai is pitching it as a way for digital events to stand out amid growing competition.

Details: Otter for Events transcribes online events, including Zoom webinars.

  • Real-time transcripts allow for video captioning on the fly and make events more accessible.
  • The service can handle multiple simultaneous break-out sessions, as well as both public and private groups.
  • The company's paid Otter for Teams business customers can access the basic service at no additional cost. A premium service for very large events, either in-person or strictly online, is also available and was recently used at the New York-New Belfast Conference 2020

Flashback: Otter.ai previously demoed its ability to transcribe an event at TechCrunch Disrupt back in 2018.

Ursula Perano
1 min ago - Technology

Apple becomes first U.S. company worth $2 trillion

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion valuation, AP reports.

The state of play: It comes only two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares are up 60% this year despite factory shutdowns in China and slowed retail sales during the coronavirus pandemic, but its customer base remains fiercely loyal, allowing the company to drive major earnings.

Ben Geman
59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

GM's electric vehicle business could be worth big money

Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Morgan Stanley note Tuesday pegged the value of General Motor's nascent electric vehicle business at $20 billion, a tally well above the firm's assessment of GM's core gasoline-powered lines.

Why it matters: It signals analysts' view that revenues from electric vehicles and battery tech are going to be a big thing despite what's now a tiny market share, but it's unclear who the long-term winners will be.

Barak Ravid
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Israel raises concerns with U.S. about new Saudi nuclear facility

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Israel has privately expressed concerns to the Trump administration about a new nuclear facility reportedly built in the Saudi desert with Chinese help, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: This secret development raises concerns that the Saudis are building infrastructure for a future military nuclear program.

