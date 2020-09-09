1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Oscars details new diversity requirements for Best Picture nominees

An Oscar Statue is displayed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, on Jan. 31. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The Oscars will undergo sweeping eligibility reforms, with Best Picture category nominees required to meet specific representation standards from the 2024 Academy Awards onwards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The move is in response to years of criticism that the Academy is too male and too white. "The standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience, the Academy said in a statement.

The big picture: The Academy revealed in June it was working on diversity and inclusion requirements. Under the rules to go into effect from 2024, movies must meet standards in at least two of four broad categories. These include:

  • That the main storyline's theme or narrative of a film must be centered on an underrepresented group, such as women, a racial or ethnic group, LGBTQ+ or people with disabilities.
  • That at least one lead actor or significant supporting actor is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
  • That at least 30% of minor actors and crew from underrepresented groups.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,583,796 — Total deaths: 897,671— Total recoveries: 18,539,511Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,328,051 — Total deaths: 189,6890 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Politics: Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccinePelosi, Schumer say Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine study paused amid suspected adverse reaction Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: America's great virtual-learning experiment faces glitches nationwide — OECD projects U.S. economy could lose $15.3 trillion over next century due to school closures.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
Updated 46 mins ago - Science

Western states pummeled by wildfires and extreme weather

20 large wildfires are burning in Oregon and Washington as of Tuesday, per the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. Denver, Colorado, is being lashed by wintry weather. Combination photos: Forest Service NW/Twitter and Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images

The Western U.S. is being hit by wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres along the Pacific Coast, while Colorado has set records for both heat and the cold within three days.

Driving the news: California fighters are battling more than two dozen major fires, as PG&E cut power to 170,000 customers in a safety shutdown. In Oregon, thousands were forced to evacuate as several large wildfires ravage the state. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in a single day — "more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons."

4 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg to "Axios on HBO": "Just wrong" to say Facebook driven by conservatives

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that it's "just wrong" to consider Facebook a right-wing echo chamber, even though conservative voices top the platform's most-engaged content.

  • "It's true that partisan content often has kind of a higher percent of people ... engaging with it, commenting on it, liking it," Zuckerberg told Axios.
