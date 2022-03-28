Skip to main content
Rep. Pressley: Alopecia is "not a line in a joke"

Shawna Chen
Photo of Ayanna Pressley wearing a black suit that has a white flower on it as she speaks
Rep. Ayanna Pressley speaks before the swearing in of Kim Janey as the Mayor of Boston at City Hall on March 24, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said Monday that alopecia is "not a line in a joke" after comedian Chris Rock mocked actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the autoimmune disease, at the Oscars.

Driving the news: Rock's joke became a national headline after actor Will Smith, Pinkett Smith's husband, struck him across the face in response.

  • Pinkett Smith and Pressley have both spoken publicly about struggling with alopecia, a condition in which scarring and permanent hair loss develops as a result of inflammation and the immune system's attacks on hair follicles.

What she's saying: "My life's work has always been about trauma & healing," Pressley tweeted. "I’m a survivor - I don’t endorse violence in any form."

  • "Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with #alopecia," she said next. "The deeply vulnerable & difficult moments that our families see. Appreciation post for those who hold us down & support us when we’re at our lowest points. They see us, fully."
  • "Our bodies are not public domain. They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing. I’m a survivor of violence. I'm a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that."
  • Immediately after Smith slapped Rock, she'd initially said, "#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults." The tweet is now deleted.

The big picture: Alopecia is the No. 1 cause of hair loss in African American women, according to dermatologist Yolanda M. Lenzy.

Worth noting: Smith apologized for the incident during his acceptance speech for his Best Actor win, saying in an emotional speech, "Love will make you do crazy things."

