Academy launches "formal review" into Will Smith slap
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said in a statement Monday that it "condemns the actions" of actor Will Smith, who struck Chris Rock during Sunday's Oscar's telecast, according to reports.
What they're saying: "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law," the statement said, per AP.
- The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement early Monday it was aware of the incident. "The individual involved has declined to file a police report," the LAPD said, in an apparent reference to Rock.
- The Academy had tweeted earlier Monday that it "does not condone violence of any form," though it did not name Smith in its statement.