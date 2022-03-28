Academy launches "formal review" into Will Smith slap

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said in a statement Monday that it "condemns the actions" of actor Will Smith, who struck Chris Rock during Sunday's Oscar's telecast, according to reports.

What they're saying: "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law," the statement said, per AP.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement early Monday it was aware of the incident. "The individual involved has declined to file a police report," the LAPD said, in an apparent reference to Rock.

The Academy had tweeted earlier Monday that it "does not condone violence of any form," though it did not name Smith in its statement.

