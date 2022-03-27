For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars, AP's Jake Coyle writes.

Why it matters: The Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that's expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time. Award shows took a ratings hit in recent years, and last year's sleepy ceremony contributed to the fallout.

An hour before ABC's broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

The war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged.

What we're watching: Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion's gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award.

But all the momentum is with Sian Heder's deaf family drama "CODA," which is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV+, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.

