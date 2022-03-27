The changed Oscars
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars, AP's Jake Coyle writes.
Why it matters: The Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that's expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time. Award shows took a ratings hit in recent years, and last year's sleepy ceremony contributed to the fallout.
An hour before ABC's broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
- The war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged.
What we're watching: Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion's gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award.
- But all the momentum is with Sian Heder's deaf family drama "CODA," which is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV+, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.
