Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, were found dead Monday along the bank of the Rio Grande with her arm draped around his neck, suggesting she clung to him in her final moments, the AP reports from Mexico City.

Why it matters: The searing photograph of the sad discovery highlights the perils faced by mostly Central American migrants fleeing violence and poverty and hoping for asylum in the United States.