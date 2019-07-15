New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

O'Rourke uses slave owner ancestors find to highlight racial disparities

Beto O'Rourke and wife Amy Sanders arrive onstage at Southwest University Park November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas.
Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourk and wife Amy Sanders. Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke wrote Sunday night on Medium that he's just discovered that he and wife Amy Sanders are descended from slave owners, as he vowed to have a national conversation on racial injustice.

Details: O'Rourke said it's increased his urgency to address disparities if elected in 2020. "I benefit from a system that my ancestors built to favor themselves at the expense of others," he said. Unlike Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who's descended from slave owners but opposes reparations for U.S. slave descendants, O'Rourke backs the plan.

