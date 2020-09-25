2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Oregon governor declares state of emergency ahead of Portland rally

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Friday in preparation for a far-right rally in Portland that's expected to draw thousands of attendees this Saturday, the Statesman Journal reports.

Why it matters: Far-right protests in Portland have recently provoked counter-demonstrations, spurring clashes and violent street brawls. One man was fatally shot in August when skirmishes between the groups erupted in the city.

What they're saying: “The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views,” Brown said, according to the Statesman Journal. “And when free expression is fueled by hate and coupled with an intent to incite violence, then I need to do everything I can as governor to ensure the safety of Oregonians."

  • Brown's declaration gives the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office authority to respond to the rally and any counter-demonstrations. Given this “incident command structure,” the Portland Police will follow the lead of those agencies, she said.

Politics & Policy

Biden pushes unity message in new TV wave

A fresh Joe Biden ad, "New Start," signals an effort by his campaign to make unity a central theme, underscoring a new passage in his stump speech that says he won't be a president just for Democrats but for all Americans.

What he's saying: The ad — which began Friday night, and is a follow-up to "Fresh Start" — draws from a Biden speech earlier in the week in Manitowoc, Wisconsin:

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 32,390,204 — Total deaths: 985,302 — Total recoveries: 22,286,345Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m ET: 7,020,967 — Total deaths: 203,481 — Total recoveries: 2,710,183 — Total tests: 98,476,600Map.
  3. States: "We’re not closing anything going forward": Florida fully lifts COVID restaurant restrictions — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. Health: Young people accounted for 20% of cases this summer.
  5. Business: Coronavirus has made airports happier places The expiration of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance looms.
  6. Education: Where bringing students back to school is most risky.
Politics & Policy

Trump prepares to announce Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court replacement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University via Reuters

President Trump is preparing to nominate federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, a favorite of both the social conservative base and Republican elected officials, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republican sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Barrett would push the already conservative court further and harder to the right, for decades to come, on the most important issues in American politics — from abortion to the limits of presidential power. If confirmed, she would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court.

