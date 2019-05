Details: Among those who said they needed treatment but did not receive it, cost was the most common reason.

In the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 41% of respondents said they didn't have health insurance, their insurance didn't cover addiction treatment, or their cost-sharing was unaffordable even if they had coverage.

The bottom line: America's opioid problem is going to remain out of control until treatment becomes more available, and we make more of an effort to connect people with it.

