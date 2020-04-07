Online shopping demand has never been higher amid coronavirus lockdowns

New data from Parse.ly shows that demand for shopping-related content online is up far more than any other type of web traffic.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has created a new reality for media publishers: the need to convert an influx of traffic into consumer dollars instead of ad dollars.

The data shows that commerce and lifestyle services — including healthy living and cooking — could be promising options, as well as general news subscriptions.

Between the lines: Traffic is up across-the-board for content publishers, but it’s not just coronavirus content, it’s almost every content category.

Be smart: For the first time in several years, politics, law and government-related is not the top content category in Parse.ly's network.

What's next: Parse.ly says it's launching a free attribution tool to help media companies convert traffic to other things besides ads, like premium subscriptions, event sign-ups, commerce sales.

