Foreign students could be forced to leave U.S. if colleges move online

Harvard University campus. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Foreign college students could be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer schools if their universities move classes entirely online this fall, according to guidance released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

Why it matters: Several U.S. colleges and universities — most recently Harvard — have announced plans to move most or all courses online this fall due to coronavirus concerns. Many institutions rely heavily on tuition from international students.

Driving the news: Foreign students who are already in the U.S. or those hoping to come to the country on a student visa will not be allowed to take a full course load online, according to ICE.

  • Students can transfer to schools offering in-person options or else leave the U.S. and take online classes in their home country. Otherwise, they could face deportation.
  • "[S]chools like Harvard wouldn't lose tuition from students forced to leave the United States. Students could 'attend' classes virtually—in their home country," Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, tweeted. "But if the choice is stay at Harvard or leave the US... many will choose to transfer."

Between the lines: Foreigners on student visas are typically not permitted to take more than one online course while in the U.S. ICE, which sets rules for the F and M student visa programs, had made temporary exemptions for the spring and summer because of the coronavirus.

What to watch: Foreign students will be allowed to take more than one online course in the U.S. if their school offers a mix of online and in-person courses this fall. Those universities will have to prove foreign students are not taking all of their classes online.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced Monday that he would sign an emergency order to again close many businesses, including indoor dining at restaurants, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, effective Wednesday.

The big picture: The move comes as cases are surging in Florida, even as the state sees an increasing gap between testing and confirmed cases.

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: This is a grim reminder that no part of the United States is safe from the virus. If states fail to contain their outbreaks, they could soon face exponential spread and overwhelmed health systems.

