54 mins ago - Technology

OnePlus launches its priciest Android smartphone yet

Ina Fried

Photo: Ina Fried/Axios

OnePlus launched two Android smartphones on Tuesday, including its most expensive model yet, the OnePlus 8 Pro, which starts at $899 and also comes in a $999 version with more memory.

The big picture: Product launches have changed a lot in the coronavirus era, but less so for companies like OnePlus that already did a lot of their events online. The biggest issue in the smartphone business, though, is demand, amid a struggling economy and a shelter-in-place market that favors home electronics.

Details: The OnePlus Pro features a 120-Hz refresh rate display, Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip and a 48-megapixel main camera, along with ultrawide and telephoto lenses plus a unique color filter camera.

  • The OnePlus 8, which starts at $699, features a similar processor with a 48-megapixel main lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens.
  • Both models will be available on OnePlus.com beginning April 29. T-Mobile and Verizon will also sell versions of the OnePlus 8 suited for their 5G networks.

Between the lines: OnePlus managed to get a lot of online chatter around its products, in part because there just isn't that much new tech to write about right now.

Our thought bubble: OnePlus is a Chinese-owned phone brand that has developed a strong fan base in the U.S. which other, larger Chinese brands have struggled to duplicate. The company makes gorgeous hardware, and the new 8 and 8 Pro continue that trend, along with higher-end features.

  • One big question mark is how the new devices stack up on the camera front, which is critical for most smartphone buyers, but particularly in the high-end market.

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Samsung adds 5G to mid-range phones

Photo: Samsung

Samsung is announcing a host of new smartphones in its mid-tier "A" series, including two models that support 5G cellular networks.

Why it matters: Adding 5G into mid-tier devices ensures that more people who buy a new smartphone this year will be ready to access such networks. As we reported in yesterday's Login, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile say they are moving full speed ahead on 5G deployment.

Go deeperArrowApr 8, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Apple introduces new MacBook Air, iPad Pro

Photo: Apple

Apple unveiled several new products on Wednesday, offering up a MacBook Air with an improved keyboard and an iPad Pro with built-in support for a trackpad as well as an updated Mac mini.

Why it matters: The move marks the first major consumer tech product launch in the quarantine era, demonstrating Apple's faith that coronavirus-induced supply chain challenges are behind it and coming as many are looking for new in-home devices.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Scoop: Google readies its own chip for future Pixels, Chromebooks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Google has made significant progress toward developing its own processor to power future versions of its Pixel smartphone as soon as next year — and eventually Chromebooks as well, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move could help Google better compete with Apple, which designs its own chips. It would be a blow to Qualcomm, which supplies processors for many current high-end phones, including the Pixel.

Go deeperArrowApr 14, 2020 - Technology