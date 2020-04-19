People around the globe were tuning in Saturday to watch the star-studded Lady Gaga-curated fundraiser "One World: Together at Home," honoring and celebrating the work of health care workers at the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The event, organized by the World Health Organization and international advocacy group Global Citizen, is billed as the biggest since the 1985 concert Live Aid, watched by 1.9 billion people. More than 70 artists and celebrities rallied for the concert — including Taylor Swift, Elton John, Lizzo, Celine Dion and The Rolling Stones. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon were hosting the virtual event.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.