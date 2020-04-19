14 mins ago - Health

"One World: Together at Home" fundraiser celebrates coronavirus health workers

Rebecca Falconer

In this screengrab, Lady Gaga kicks off the "One World: Together At Home," presented by Global Citizen on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

People around the globe were tuning in Saturday to watch the star-studded Lady Gaga-curated fundraiser "One World: Together at Home," honoring and celebrating the work of health care workers at the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The event, organized by the World Health Organization and international advocacy group Global Citizen, is billed as the biggest since the 1985 concert Live Aid, watched by 1.9 billion people. More than 70 artists and celebrities rallied for the concert — including Taylor Swift, Elton John, Lizzo, Celine Dion and The Rolling Stones. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon were hosting the virtual event.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

