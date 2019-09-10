One America News network (OAN) filed a $10 million lawsuit in the Southern District of California Monday alleging MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed the conservative company by saying it "really literally is paid Russian propaganda."

Details: The lawsuit claims that Maddow knew the statement was false and that it was made in order to damage OAN because of its support of President Trump, and that counsel for NBC Universal said Maddow was using "literally" in a figurative sense when the conservative company asked for a retraction.