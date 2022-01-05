Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and 7 other nations to curb Omicron

Erin Doherty

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a press conference Jan. 5 to announce new COVID-19 measures in Hong Kong. Photo: Daniel Suen/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong on Wednesday banned all incoming passenger flights from eight countries, including the United States, to prevent the spread of Omicron, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The new restrictions mark the city's strictest COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began two years ago as officials seek to maintain a "zero-covid" policy amid the spread of Omicron, per the Post.

Driving the news: Under the new restrictions, beginning Jan. 8, all flights from Britain, the U.S., Canada, Australia, Pakistan, Philippines, France and India will be banned for at least two weeks.

  • The government will also ban indoor dining after 6 p.m. local time, in addition to closing swimming pools, sports facilities, bars, museums and other venues, Reuters reports.
  • Future cruises will also be canceled, per the new restrictions.

The big picture: The measures come as community spread in Hong Kong remains low, with only six confirmed Omicron cases detected, but vaccination rates also remain low, especially among the elderly, according to the Post.

  • Only about 20% of people above 80 are fully vaccinated, according to government data.

What she's saying: "We are on the verge of another outbreak," Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, adding that the new restrictions are more "decisive and comprehensive" than previous restrictions that have been implemented to curb the virus.

Sara FischerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Jan 4, 2022 - World

Free press crackdowns intensify in Hong Kong

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Independent media is struggling to survive in Hong Kong, as the Chinese Communist Party looks to tighten its grip on pro-democracy voices.

Why it matters: Hong Kong's media environment, once among the freest in Asia, is growing gradually more similar to that of mainland China.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order — CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine.
  2. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. Sports: The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  5. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and 7 other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  6. Variant tracker
17 hours ago - World

Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

Emmanuel Macron at an EU leaders summit. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19.

What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

